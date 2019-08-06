Lancashire police forced to hunt for second Kirkham Prison absconder who has been missing since Sunday

Have your say

Police in Lancashire have been forced to hunt for two HMP Kirkham absconders who fled on the same day.



Lewis Westwood, 25, evaded authorities at the open prison on Sunday, August 4 - the same day as Paul Archer, 35, did the same.

Lewis Westwood, 25.

Westwood, who previously lived on Hillbrook Road in Leyland, was jailed for 8 years in 2014 for grievous bodily harm with intent, and was recalled to prison on March 8, 2018, after breaching the terms of his licence.

Police say the 25 year old is 5'7" tall, and has a slim build. He has blue eyes, short blonde and brown hair, and speaks with what they describe as a "regional accent".

Archer, who absconded on the same day as Westwood, is described as potentially dangerous by officers, and they told the public not to approach either men.

Paul Archer, 35.

A police spokesperson said it was not yet known whether both men worked together to evade authorities.

Westwood has links to Lancashire, Manchester, Merseyside, and South Yorkshire.

Officers urged anyone with information on Westwood's whereabouts to call 101 and quote log number 1256 of August 4.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.