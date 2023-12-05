Lancashire Police find three of Lancashire’s most wanted offenders but five are still at large
Last week Lancashire Police launched Op Calibre to target the arrest of robbery suspects across the county as part of a national crackdown on personal robbery involving all forces in England, Wales and Scotland.
Of the eight suspects sought in Lancashire, police announced yesterday (Monday, December 4) that they have arrested three so far.
Who has been caught?
The latest arrest was that of Steven Steele, 41, of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool. He was arrested on December 4 on suspicion of robbery and was in custody as of last night.
Marshall Redfern, 23, of Whitegate Drive, Blackpool has also been found: he was wanted for robbery after a man was robbed at an address in Blackpool and forced to transfer money from his bank account.
The third offender to be found was Joshua Gill, 21, of Clinton Avenue, Blackpool, wanted for robbery after a man was robbed at knifepoint on Bloomfield Road.
Who is still at large?
Richard Berresford, 41, of Sandfield Road, Bacup. He is wanted for taking money off two vulnerable victims after threatening them with violence. Call 101, log 0783 of September 19, 2023.
Michaela Glover, 35, of no fixed address. She is wanted for a robbery at an address in Plumbe Street, Burnley, where a man had a mobile phone and gold chain stolen. Call 101, log 0119 of August 20, 2023.
Danyal Hussain, 22, of Dryden Grove, Blackburn. He is wanted for a robbery in Town Hall Square, Great Harwood, where a man was assaulted by a gang of men who stole his mobile phone. Call 101 - log 0077 of March 11, 2023.
Katie Ainsworth, 31, of Coronation Street, Blackpool. She is wanted in connection with a robbery where a man had his wallet taken in an alleyway near to New Bonny Street, Blackpool. Call 101, log 0160 of October 15, 2023.
Damon Chadwick, 30. Wanted after making threats with a knife at an address in Skelmersdale. Call 101 - log 0146 of November 11, 2023.