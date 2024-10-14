Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A baby swan was shot dead on a golf course in Blackpool over the weekend.

Police were called to Herons’ Reach off East Park Drive where the cygnet was found with a wound to its neck on Friday morning.

Fylde Rural Task Force had the swan X-rayed and this confirmed it had been shot, most likely with an air rifle. An investigation is under way to identify those responsible.

A police spokesperson said: “Fylde Rural Task Force attended The Village Hotel Golf Course in Blackpool after a report of a deceased cygnet swan with a puncture wound to the neck.

“The team had the cygnet X-rayed which confirmed it had sadly been shot, likely to have been with an air rifle. It is believed this incident happened overnight.

“Swans are a protected species and this is a criminal offence. Actions like this are extremely cruel and will not be tolerated. The investigation to identify those involved is ongoing.

“If anyone has any information relating to this incident, or similar incidents, please contact us at [email protected].”