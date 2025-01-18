Lancashire Police dog who "didn’t feel like working" retires at just two years old
Lissy the Labrador had been showing signs she was reluctant to do her job detecting firearms and cash so police bosses made the decision to retire her to a life of comfort.
The pooch had been with Lancashire Constabulary since September 2023, but hung up her harness earlier this month.
Most police dogs retire between the ages of seven and 10 years old.
Springer spaniel Oakley is now preparing to take Lissy’s place, as the grafting pup works towards earning his licence.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “PD Lissy has hung up her harness for the last time.
“Lissy had been showing signs of avoidance when working and wasn’t 100% happy so she’s has been retired to a loving home.
“Be happy Lissy.”
On social media, many people could relate to Lissy’s work-shy attitude.
One commenter wrote: “I can relate to showing avoidance at work ha ha, she basically wants to be a pampered princess from now on and who can blame her.”
Another said: “Not dissimilar to me at the garden centre, but hubby won't let me retire just yet. Enjoy your downtime Lissy.”