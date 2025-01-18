Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A two-year-old Lancashire Police dog has been retired by the force due to 'work avoidance.'

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lissy the Labrador had been showing signs she was reluctant to do her job detecting firearms and cash so police bosses made the decision to retire her to a life of comfort.

The pooch had been with Lancashire Constabulary since September 2023, but hung up her harness earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lissy the Labrador had been showing signs of avoidance at work, so police bosses made the decision to allow her to retire to a life of comfort. | Lancashire Constabulary / SWNS

Most police dogs retire between the ages of seven and 10 years old.

Springer spaniel Oakley is now preparing to take Lissy’s place, as the grafting pup works towards earning his licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springer spaniel Oakley is now preparing to take Lissy’s place, as the grafting pup works towards earning his licence | Lancashire Constabulary / SWNS

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “PD Lissy has hung up her harness for the last time.

“Lissy had been showing signs of avoidance when working and wasn’t 100% happy so she’s has been retired to a loving home.

“Be happy Lissy.”

On social media, many people could relate to Lissy’s work-shy attitude.

One commenter wrote: “I can relate to showing avoidance at work ha ha, she basically wants to be a pampered princess from now on and who can blame her.”

Another said: “Not dissimilar to me at the garden centre, but hubby won't let me retire just yet. Enjoy your downtime Lissy.”