Preston Task Force gained entry into three properties on St Luke’s Place in the St Matthews area and discovered grows which contained around 280 plants.

Evidence was also found that the electricity had been bypassed. On Thursday, the team entered a property on Stefano Road in Fishwick and seized around 55 plants, again with the electricity bypassed.

No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are continuing.

Sergeant Hargreaves from Preston Task Force said: "These cannabis cultivations often have links to organised crime groups and we will continue to crack down and tackle these issues. In addition, the tampering of the electricity supply is a dangerous fire hazard to neighbouring properties, some of which had children living inside”.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

