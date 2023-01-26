He heard there has been 20 warrants targeting criminal gangs and disrupting drugs gangs, with more than £90k in cash seized alongside other assets and proceeds of crime, in Fleetwood and the wider Wyre area in the last six months.

Andy visited during Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action, where policing in Lancashire and across the country is celebrating the achievement of neighbourhood policing and the work neighbourhood officers and staff do every day, taking the fight to criminals and keeping people safe.

Andrew Pratt MBE, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: "I'm really encouraged to hear about the number of operations, warrants and strong day-to-day neighbourhood policing that is visible and getting results here in Fleetwood. The Commissioner's Police and Crime Plan fully recognises the crucial role Neighbourhood policing and the need for the Constabulary to be at the heart of the communities it serves, which is why he has strengthened these teams through the Police Uplift Programme and reopened front counters in boroughs that didn’t have one. It's important that we highlight the great work happening across Lancashire and support the neighbourhood teams and taskforces that are tackling crime, arresting people and making our communities and roads safer."