Lancashire Police deploy armed officers to search for wanted Blackpool man
Officers with guns were seen searching the area around Kincraig Nature Reserve in Bispham on Saturday evening.
Armed officers in undercover police cars parked up near the SPAR store at 7.15pm and conducted a search of the grounds around the nature reserve as a police helicopter hovered overhead.
Uniformed officers and police dogs were also deployed to the area as the manhunt continued into the night.
“It was part of a search for a wanted person,” said a spokesperson for Lancashire Police.
The force has not said whether the wanted man was captured or why he was wanted. No further details have been provided at this stage.