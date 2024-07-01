Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police have been searching for a wanted man in Blackpool.

Officers with guns were seen searching the area around Kincraig Nature Reserve in Bispham on Saturday evening.

Armed officers in undercover police cars parked up near the SPAR store at 7.15pm and conducted a search of the grounds around the nature reserve as a police helicopter hovered overhead.

Uniformed officers and police dogs were also deployed to the area as the manhunt continued into the night.

“It was part of a search for a wanted person,” said a spokesperson for Lancashire Police.