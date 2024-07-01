Lancashire Police deploy armed officers to search for wanted Blackpool man

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 1st Jul 2024, 14:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Armed police have been searching for a wanted man in Blackpool.

Officers with guns were seen searching the area around Kincraig Nature Reserve in Bispham on Saturday evening.

Armed officers in undercover police cars parked up near the SPAR store at 7.15pm and conducted a search of the grounds around the nature reserve as a police helicopter hovered overhead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Uniformed officers and police dogs were also deployed to the area as the manhunt continued into the night.

Armed officers searching for a wanted man in Kincraig Road, Blackpool on Saturday evening (June 29)Armed officers searching for a wanted man in Kincraig Road, Blackpool on Saturday evening (June 29)
Armed officers searching for a wanted man in Kincraig Road, Blackpool on Saturday evening (June 29) | Blackpool Gazette

Keep updated with the latest Blackpool headlines with our free newsletter email.

Police search for wanted man around Kincraig Road, Bispham. Credit: Tyler Marshall Police search for wanted man around Kincraig Road, Bispham. Credit: Tyler Marshall
Police search for wanted man around Kincraig Road, Bispham. Credit: Tyler Marshall | Tyler Marshall

“It was part of a search for a wanted person,” said a spokesperson for Lancashire Police.

The force has not said whether the wanted man was captured or why he was wanted. No further details have been provided at this stage.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceBlackpoolBispham