Lancashire Police deal with Fleetwood assault and break-in

Emergency services were called to a break-in and an assault at neighbouring homes in Fleetwood last night (Wednesday, August 23).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

Police and ambulance crews were first despatched to an address in Balmoral Terrace, between The Esplanade and Bold Street, at 9.53pm.

A 26-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Police requested an ambulance to treat the victim but no one was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 1466 of August 23, 2023.”

Second incident one street over

A short time later, a break-in was reported at a separate address one street over in Windsor Place.

Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information on the break-in can call 101, quoting log 1486 of August 23, 2023.

The force did not say whether the two incidents were related or not.