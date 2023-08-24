Emergency services were called to a break-in and an assault at neighbouring homes in Fleetwood last night (Wednesday, August 23).

Police and ambulance crews were first despatched to an address in Balmoral Terrace, between The Esplanade and Bold Street, at 9.53pm.

A 26-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Police requested an ambulance to treat the victim but no one was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 1466 of August 23, 2023.”

Second incident one street over

A short time later, a break-in was reported at a separate address one street over in Windsor Place.

Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information on the break-in can call 101, quoting log 1486 of August 23, 2023.