Stasia Osiowy was appointed the new Divisional Commander for Lancashire Constabulary’s South Division, leading the operational policing response in Preston, South Ribble, Chorley and West Lancashire.

Ch Supt Osiowy’s career began in 1997 as a forensic psychologist within the prison service and a high secure hospital.

She went on to enjoy varied career, including stints with the Home Office and the probation service, before becoming a police officer two decades into her working life, joining Lancashire Constabulary as a Direct Entry Superintendent in 2017.

She has recently completed a post at Police Headquarters as Head of Corporate Services, she says she joined the police because of her commitment to protect the public and saw the police service as the best way to make a more direct contribution.

Ch Supt Osiowy said: “It is a privilege to lead policing in South Lancashire – we are really lucky to have such diverse communities all from different backgrounds, and I live in one of them which makes this job very close to my heart. It is a varied area to police, from its city and towns to its villages and farms.

“My priorities are to reduce crime, keep people safe and be victim focused throughout. I know that to get my work done, I need partners and communities to work with me so we can address the issues that matter most to them and I look forward to meeting with them and working collaboratively.

“I know that my officers and staff will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour, burglary and offences that cause the most serious harm. It is my responsibility to make South Lancashire as safe as possible for its residents.”

Chief Supt Osiowy continued: “Protecting and supporting victims of crime and those who are vulnerable has to be at the heart of what we do; I will continue to support officers and staff to make sure they have what they need to investigate crime and protect the people we serve.

“We want to work closely with our communities to tackle issues that matter most to them. It would help me if residents could complete the Lancashire Talking survey, which can be accessed via the Lancashire Constabulary website. Please tell me your views and concerns around crime and disorder in your local area. I will use this information, alongside crime data and intelligence, to ensure I make the best use of our resources to meet the needs of the communities.

“It has been and continues to be a privilege working for Lancashire Constabulary, and I am looking forward to working with my staff to protect the people of South Lancashire. I am committed to reducing crime and bringing offenders to justice.”

