Lancashire Police charge pair with keeping man captive in a Lytham garage over alleged drugs debt
The alleged victim was reportedly held captive in a garage on Sunday (July 23) where the prosecution claim he was assaulted over a drugs debt.
Today (July 25), the accused pair appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court where they were sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.
They are Daniel Stride, 21, of Lytham Road, Warton and Jordan Wilson, 28, of South Clifton Street, Lytham.
Wilson is charged with false imprisonment, while Stride faces the same charge as well as allegations of assault and sending a malicious message .
Stride was remanded in custody until he appears at the higher court on Tuesday, August 22.
Wilson was bailed subject to conditions, including being tagged and subjected to a curfew from 5pm to 8am.