Two men have appeared at court charged with the false imprisonment of a man in Lytham.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST

The alleged victim was reportedly held captive in a garage on Sunday (July 23) where the prosecution claim he was assaulted over a drugs debt.

Today (July 25), the accused pair appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court where they were sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

They are Daniel Stride, 21, of Lytham Road, Warton and Jordan Wilson, 28, of South Clifton Street, Lytham.

The alleged victim was reportedly held captive in a garage in Lytham on Sunday (July 23) where he was reportedly assaulted over a drugs debt
Wilson is charged with false imprisonment, while Stride faces the same charge as well as allegations of assault and sending a malicious message .

Stride was remanded in custody until he appears at the higher court on Tuesday, August 22.

Wilson was bailed subject to conditions, including being tagged and subjected to a curfew from 5pm to 8am.