A man who threatened to jump off a pier in Blackpool has been charged with stabbing a man in the resort.

Wanted man Stefan Taylor, 35, caused a scene on Tuesday when he climbed over railings at North Pier and refused to hand himself over to police.

In a tense stand-off with officers, the 35-year-old threatened to jump into the sea. He was later detained and taken into custody.

Taylor had been wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, said Lancashire Police, after a stabbing in Elizabeth Street earlier that day. The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered a wound to his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Following his arrest at North Pier, Taylor, 35, of Dickson Road, Blackpool was charged with section 18 wounding - the most serious form of grievous bodily harm. He was also charged with criminal damage to the pier and possession of a Class B drug.

He was remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “Stefan Taylor, 35, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent, criminal damage and possession of Class B drug.