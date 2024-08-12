Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 34-year-old man has been charged with raping and strangling a woman in Burnley.

Christian Lewis, 34, from Burnley, was wanted by Lancashire Police after a woman was attacked last week.

Officers were called to an address in the town in the early hours of last Wednesday (August 7). The force issued a wanted appeal as they sought to arrest Lewis on suspicion of rape, assault and other serious offences.

The 34-year-old, who has links to Blackpool, was located over the weekend and arrested.

He has since been charged with with one count of rape and one of attempted rape, actual bodily harm, threats to kill, strangulation and breach of a notification order.

He is due to attend Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.

A police spokesperson said: “We asked for your help last week to find a man called Christian Lewis who we wanted to speak to following the rape and serious assault of a woman in Burnley.

“Just to update you, Lewis was found and arrested over the weekend and has now been charged with a number of offences.

“We launched an investigation after we were called on Wednesday, August 7 after the incident which happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

“Thanks to everyone who came forward with information following our appeal.”