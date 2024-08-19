Lancashire Police charge 30-year-old after officer hit with brick
Ryan Mann, 30, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Friday evening after an officer was allegedly hit with a brick in Chesterfield Road around 7.30pm.
Lancashire Police said Mann has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist/prevent arrest. He has been remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today (Monday, August 19).
The force said the injured officer suffered a head injury and required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.
Lancashire Police said the 30-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault causing grievous bodily harm, and for prison recall.
A second man, a 37-year-old man from Preston, was also arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: “Anyone who assaults one of my police officers will be arrested and will face the courts for their actions.
“The offender in this case has been charged and remanded, and remains in our police cells before his appearance at court.
“The officer in the case was injured whilst he was working to keep our Lancashire communities safe.
“Lancashire police appreciate the many messages of support from our local residents. I can reassure you that the officer involved will continue to receive our full support.’”