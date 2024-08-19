Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer in Blackpool.

Ryan Mann, 30, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Friday evening after an officer was allegedly hit with a brick in Chesterfield Road around 7.30pm.

Lancashire Police said Mann has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist/prevent arrest. He has been remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today (Monday, August 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Mann, 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist/prevent arrest | Lancashire Police

The force said the injured officer suffered a head injury and required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Lancashire Police said the 30-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault causing grievous bodily harm, and for prison recall.

A second man, a 37-year-old man from Preston, was also arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: “Anyone who assaults one of my police officers will be arrested and will face the courts for their actions.

“The offender in this case has been charged and remanded, and remains in our police cells before his appearance at court.

“The officer in the case was injured whilst he was working to keep our Lancashire communities safe.

“Lancashire police appreciate the many messages of support from our local residents. I can reassure you that the officer involved will continue to receive our full support.’”