16-year-old boy arrested by Lancashire Police on suspicion of raping teenager in central Blackpool
Earlier today we reported Lancashire police had placed a cordon at a public toilet in central Blackpool.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police told Blackpool Gazette: “At 7.58pm yesterday (September 20) we were called to reports a teenager had been raped in Blackpool.
“Officers have attended and a scene has been put in place on Queens Promenade.
“The teenager is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.
“Following enquiries, a 16-year-old boy from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody at this time.
“We are at the early stage of our enquiries and a dedicated team of officers has been assigned to this case.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1204 of 21st September 2025.”