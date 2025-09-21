16-year-old boy arrested by Lancashire Police on suspicion of raping teenager in central Blackpool

By Adriana Amor
A 16-year-old boy from Fleetwood has been arrested by Lancashire Police on suspicion of raping a teenager in central Blackpool. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier today we reported Lancashire police had placed a cordon at a public toilet in central Blackpool.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police told Blackpool Gazette: “At 7.58pm yesterday (September 20) we were called to reports a teenager had been raped in Blackpool.

“Officers have attended and a scene has been put in place on Queens Promenade.

“The teenager is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“Following enquiries, a 16-year-old boy from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody at this time.

“We are at the early stage of our enquiries and a dedicated team of officers has been assigned to this case.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1204 of 21st September 2025.”

