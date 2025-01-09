Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A record number of Lancashire motorists were arrested for drink and drug driving over Christmas.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police arrested 331 people for drink or drug driving related offences in December 2024, a 24% increase compared to the previous year.

Operation Limit is undertaken by every force across the UK during December, with its main aim being to deter and catch drink or drug drivers. Unfortunately, many in Lancashire chose to get behind the wheel after a Christmas party or festive tipple - with hundreds caught by police patrolling the county’s roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police arrested 331 people for drink or drug driving related offences in December 2024, a 24% increase compared to 2023.

Lancashire Police have taken a firm stance against impaired driving, making the highest number of arrests on record for the December period.

From December 1, 2024 to January 1, 2025, officers conducted 1,552 roadside breath tests and 309 roadside drug tests on drivers in the county.

Those arrested include a 41-year-old man from Darwen who collided with a stone wall on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31), causing the car to overturn. The driver blew 61 at the roadside, almost double the legal limit and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the month, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 10, officers stopped a Nissan X-Trail on Liverpool Old Road, Much Hoole with a broken rear light.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Chorley, failed a roadside drug test, testing positive for cocaine and cannabis. Following a search of the vehicle, officers also found cannabis, several bags of white powder weighing approximately ½ kilo, over £600 cash, and four mobile phones.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and possession of class B drugs and has since been released under investigation.

From December 1, 2024 to January 1, 2025, Lancashire Police officers conducted 1,552 roadside breath tests and 309 roadside drug tests on drivers in the county

“You will be stopped, tested and prosecuted”

Head of Specialist Operations at Lancashire Police, Superintendent Hassan Khan, said: “It is a real shame that every year, we see people making the poor decision of driving impaired. No matter how ‘easy’ or ‘short’ you think the drive is going to be, it is never worth risking your license, job or life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is shocking to see a record number of arrests this December, but I hope this demonstrates to the public our dedication to keeping Lancashire's roads safe.

“Although Op Limit is now over, we are still out conducting roadside drug and alcohol tests daily. There is hard work going on behind the scenes every day at Lancashire Police and I would say to anyone who chooses to get behind the wheel impaired: you will be stopped, tested and prosecuted”.

From December 1, 2024 to January 1, 2025, officers conducted 1,552 roadside breath tests and 309 roadside drug tests on drivers in the county.

“Too many people ignore the dangers”

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “Drink or drug driving is unacceptable but sadly it's clear that too many people choose to ignore the dangers that come with it and put lives at risk.

"It is a selfish choice to make, and I am pleased to the see the proactive approach taken by Lancashire Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will continue to work closely with the Constabulary and support targeted operations like Op Limit to arrest offenders and keep Lancashire's roads safe.

“If you witness a drink or drug driver, you can report them to Lancashire Police anonymously via their online form or to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

“If the person is about to drive always call 999. Your call could save a life.”