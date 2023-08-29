Lancashire Police arrest man after incident at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
A man was arrested after a fracas broke out at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Robert Harrison-Woods, 31, was arrested after he interfered with police dealing with an incident involving another patient.
Harrison-Woods objected and tried to intervene, launching a tirade of verbal abuse towards officers and hospital staff.
He was warned about his conduct but continued to interfere and was arrested at the scene. He was taken into custody and charged with obstructing police.
Today (Tuesday, August 29), Harrison-Woods, of no fixed address, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates where he pleaded guilty.
The 31-year-old was fined £197 and his solicitor Brett Chappell issued an apology to the court on behalf of his client.
The defence lawyer said: “Robert hangs his head in shame and apologises to all concerned."