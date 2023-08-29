News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police arrest man after incident at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A man was arrested after a fracas broke out at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST

Robert Harrison-Woods, 31, was arrested after he interfered with police dealing with an incident involving another patient.

Harrison-Woods objected and tried to intervene, launching a tirade of verbal abuse towards officers and hospital staff.

He was warned about his conduct but continued to interfere and was arrested at the scene. He was taken into custody and charged with obstructing police.

Robert Harrison-Woods, 31, was arrested and charged with obstructing police after he interfered with officers dealing with an incident while on duty at Blackpool Victoria HospitalRobert Harrison-Woods, 31, was arrested and charged with obstructing police after he interfered with officers dealing with an incident while on duty at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Today (Tuesday, August 29), Harrison-Woods, of no fixed address, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates where he pleaded guilty.

The 31-year-old was fined £197 and his solicitor Brett Chappell issued an apology to the court on behalf of his client.

The defence lawyer said: “Robert hangs his head in shame and apologises to all concerned."