A man was arrested after a fracas broke out at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Robert Harrison-Woods, 31, was arrested after he interfered with police dealing with an incident involving another patient.

Harrison-Woods objected and tried to intervene, launching a tirade of verbal abuse towards officers and hospital staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was warned about his conduct but continued to interfere and was arrested at the scene. He was taken into custody and charged with obstructing police.

Robert Harrison-Woods, 31, was arrested and charged with obstructing police after he interfered with officers dealing with an incident while on duty at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Today (Tuesday, August 29), Harrison-Woods, of no fixed address, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates where he pleaded guilty.

The 31-year-old was fined £197 and his solicitor Brett Chappell issued an apology to the court on behalf of his client.