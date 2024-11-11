Lancashire Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorist was assaulted in Fleetwood

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:10 GMT
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorist was reportedly assaulted in Fleetwood.
Lancashire Police have issued an appeal after a motorist was assaulted in Fleetwood. | n/a

The assault happened at around 8.40am today on Amounderness Way, near to Fisherman’s Friend.

A white Ford Focus car was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus, the latter car suspected of having been travelling too close to the white Ford Focus.

Both cars stopped and the driver of the black Ford Focus assaulted the other driver according to police.

In a post on social media, a Fleetwood Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam footage from the area around the time it happened, please contact 101 – quoting log 0228 of 11th November 2024 – or email [email protected].”

