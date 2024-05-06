Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following an incident at which an assault is believed to have occurred on Dickson Road near Ma Kelly’s at around 11:15pm, Friday May 3, Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forwards.

Dickson Road in Blackpool, where the alleged assault is believed to have occurred

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital where he remains, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or -changing. Police say that enquiries have been ongoing ever since the assault was reported to them, but that they are now asking for the public’s help.

