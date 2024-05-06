Breaking

Lancashire Police appeal for information after Blackpool man hospitalised following serious assault

Lancashire Police are appealing for any information after a Blackpool man was hospitalised following a serious assault.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th May 2024, 15:26 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 15:33 BST
Following an incident at which an assault is believed to have occurred on Dickson Road near Ma Kelly’s at around 11:15pm, Friday May 3, Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forwards.

Dickson Road in Blackpool, where the alleged assault is believed to have occurred

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital where he remains, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or -changing. Police say that enquiries have been ongoing ever since the assault was reported to them, but that they are now asking for the public’s help.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, have CCTV or Dashcam footage of Dickson Road between 11 and 11:15pm, or who may have seen a young man wearing a red polo shirt in the vicinity, who we would like to speak to in connection with this assault,” read a police statement. “You can contact us on 101 quoting log 1782 of May 3.”

