Lancashire Police appeal for help identifying three men wanted for questioning in relation to theft
Lancashire Police are trying to identify three men who are wanted for questioning regarding a theft.
Appealing for any information which could lead to the men's identification, Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police want to speak to the three individuals in question in relation to a theft which took place on Victoria Rd West in Thornton Cleveleys on the 20th of December 2023 around 5pm.
If you can help identify these men please contact PC Blaydes via email on [email protected] or contact us on 101 quoting LC-20231220-1010.