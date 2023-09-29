A man is wanted after a one-punch attack left another man with a broken jaw in Blackpool.

The assault happened in Bank Heys Street in the town centre on Monday, September 11, with the victim left needing hospital treatment for his injuries.

Lancashire Police said it has carried out numerous enquiries to identify the assailant and the force is now asking for the public’s help.

A police spokesperson said: “As seen in the CCTV image, the man was wearing a black long sleeved T-shirt and blue faded jeans.

Police want to speak to the man in connection with a one-punch assault in Bank Heys Street, Blackpool on Monday, September 11. The victim was left with serious injuries to his jaw. (Picture by Lancashire Police)

"If you see him in the street, we would ask that you do not approach him but instead call 999 immediately.