Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden has brought together senior leaders from across Lancashire in an effort to coordinate how violence against women and girls (VAWG) is tackled across the county.

Police chiefs met with agencies across the county, including organisations, councils and the NHS, to discuss how to end violence against women and girls.

At the leadership summit today (Dec 06), Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden committed to improving the outcomes for victims of rape and sexual assault, by adopting the recommendations from Op Soteria Bluestone – a national programme to increase the number of rape cases that make it to court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also discissed preventative efforts to make Blackpool’s streets safer for women.

PCC Andrew Snowden said: "As I continue to lead the fight against crime, tackling domestic abuse and sexual violence remain priorities and I will work with the Constabulary and our partners to bring perpetrators of these awful crimes to justice and to achieve better and faster outcomes for victims."

He addressed the need to challenge misogynistic attitudes within the organisation, in order to ‘command the confidence of women and girls’, and discussed the need for agencies to work together to create wrap-around support for victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "it was important to me to host this event to bring the Police and our partners together to ensure we are maximising the strength of our existing partnerships to both prevent violence against women and girls and give victims the support they deserve. We all have important statutory roles to play, but we can't do it alone.”

Assistant Chief Constable Ian Dawson has strategic responsibility for VAWG (Violence against Women and Girls) across Lancashire Police. over the last 12 months he has been working with the national NPCC taskforce and partners across Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the summit: “We have built on the results of [a] survey which has given us a detailed understanding of how women and girls across Lancashire feel about their safety and where they live.”