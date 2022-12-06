Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden talks about the strategy to end violence against women and girls (VAWG) in Blackpool
Lancashire police have promised to increase measures to tackle domestic abuse and sexual violence against women and to end misogynistic behaviour in the force.
Police chiefs met with agencies across the county, including organisations, councils and the NHS, to discuss how to end violence against women and girls.
At the leadership summit today (Dec 06), Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden committed to improving the outcomes for victims of rape and sexual assault, by adopting the recommendations from Op Soteria Bluestone – a national programme to increase the number of rape cases that make it to court.
He also discissed preventative efforts to make Blackpool’s streets safer for women.
PCC Andrew Snowden said: "As I continue to lead the fight against crime, tackling domestic abuse and sexual violence remain priorities and I will work with the Constabulary and our partners to bring perpetrators of these awful crimes to justice and to achieve better and faster outcomes for victims."
He addressed the need to challenge misogynistic attitudes within the organisation, in order to ‘command the confidence of women and girls’, and discussed the need for agencies to work together to create wrap-around support for victims.
He added: "it was important to me to host this event to bring the Police and our partners together to ensure we are maximising the strength of our existing partnerships to both prevent violence against women and girls and give victims the support they deserve. We all have important statutory roles to play, but we can't do it alone.”
Assistant Chief Constable Ian Dawson has strategic responsibility for VAWG (Violence against Women and Girls) across Lancashire Police. over the last 12 months he has been working with the national NPCC taskforce and partners across Lancashire.
He told the summit: “We have built on the results of [a] survey which has given us a detailed understanding of how women and girls across Lancashire feel about their safety and where they live.”
Lancashire Victim Services, commissioned by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, provides specialist support for victims of domestic abuse or sexual violence. The care team is available to speak to by calling 0300 323 0085 or visiting lancashirevictimservices.org.