Lancashire Police and Blackpool CSI tape off bus stop outside Mecca Bingo in Talbot Road
Police have taped off Talbot Road near Mecca Bingo after an incident earlier this morning (Thursday, August 31).
CSI have been called to the scene and a cordon remains in place opposite the bingo club, from the New Road Inn pub to Bathroom Warehouse.
The bus stop outside Mecca Bingo is also taped off, with CSI officers taking pictures of a crime scene.
Traffic is currently unable to head into the town centre, but the road is open in the direction of Layton.
Lancashire Police have been approached for further details. Updates to follow...