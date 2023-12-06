News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Lancashire crime: man wanted for breaching his sex offenders’ notification requirements has links Blackpool, Preston and the Fylde

Lancashire Police have launched a search appeal for a wanted sex offender.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Peter Swann, 68, is wanted for being in breach of his sex offenders’ notification requirements and police say he could be in Blackpool.

He was last living in Accrington and has failed to register a new address within three days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has links to Accrington, Blackpool, Preston and the Fylde area.

Most Popular
Peter Swann, wanted for breaching his sex offenders’ notification requirements, has links Blackpool, Preston and the FyldePeter Swann, wanted for breaching his sex offenders’ notification requirements, has links Blackpool, Preston and the Fylde
Peter Swann, wanted for breaching his sex offenders’ notification requirements, has links Blackpool, Preston and the Fylde

Swann is 5ft 10, of medium build, with short greying hair, stubble and blue eyes. He speaks with a Cockney accent.

Any sightings of Swann, please email [email protected] or call 101 – log 0352 of December 1, 2023.