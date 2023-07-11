News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire crime gang brought to justice after pictures of ham sandwich and can of Stella Artois lager shared on EncroChat

Pictures of a ham sandwich and a can of Stella Artois lager helped take down a drugs gang based in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST

Richard Wylie and Richard Whiteside were caught as part of Operation Venetic – a national fight against organised crime following the takedown of EncroChat.

Encrochat was an encrypted global communication service used exclusively by criminals, offering a secure mobile phone instant messaging service.

Its servers were taken down in 2020 following an investigation led by the National Crime Agency and Lancashire Constabulary.

Pictures of a ham sandwich and a can of Stella Artois lager helped take down a drugs gang based in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Pictures of a ham sandwich and a can of Stella Artois lager helped take down a drugs gang based in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Lancashire Constabulary's Serious and Organised Crime Team were also able prove that Wylie and Whiteside were the owners of Encrochat handles Somesnail and Peppershirt.

Pictures of a can of Stella Artois and a ham sandwich shared on the service were matched to Whiteside’s address in Blackpool.

Richard Wylie, 36, formerly from The Stables, Thornton, was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A cocaine, conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A cocaine, conspiracy to transfer and conceal criminal property and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of Class A to others.

Richard Whiteside (L) and Richard Wylie (Credit: Lancashire Police)Richard Whiteside (L) and Richard Wylie (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Richard Whiteside. 55, formerly of Mickledon Road, Blackpool, was jailed for four years after admitting conspiracy to transfer and conceal criminal property and possessing criminal property.

Police still want to speak to two other men as part of the investigation.

Daniel Hindley, 40, and Jamie Finney, 37, are believed to be abroad and detectives are asking anyone with information about them to get in touch.

Det Chief Insp James Edmonds said: “Like many other users of EncroChat, the criminals operating in Lancashire will have mistakenly thought that they could traffic drugs with impunity, under the radar of the police – our successes as part of Op Venetic show how wrong they are.

Photos sent on EncroChat were matched to one of the gang's homes (Credit: Lancashire Police)Photos sent on EncroChat were matched to one of the gang's homes (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“We continue to work both with the NCA and other forces across the region and the UK to take the fight to criminals and ensure there are no safe spaces in Lancashire for serious and organised criminals, including those who seek to profit from a class A drugs trade which fuels violence and exploitation in our communities.”

“This sort of activity is just one aspect of our continued fight to tackle serious and organised crime. I hope this sends a clear message to the public of our determination to rid communities of this sort of criminalisation and to make our streets safer.”

Police still want to speak to Jamie Finney (L) and Daniel Hindley (R) (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police still want to speak to Jamie Finney (L) and Daniel Hindley (R) (Credit: Lancashire Police)
