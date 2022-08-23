Knotty Ash shooting: nine-year-old victim named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel
The nine-year-old girl, who was shot dead in Liverpool when a gunman chased another man into her home and fired “with complete disregard” for anyone else in the property, has now been named.
Merseyside Police have named the child as Olivia Pratt-Korbel and said her family were “absolutely devastated, inconsolable and heartbroken” following the incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, on Monday night.
Speaking at a press conference at the force’s headquarters in Liverpool today (August 23), chief constable Serena Kennedy appealed for anyone with information to come forward, adding “now is not the time to remain tight-lipped”.
She said: “On arrival, our officers could see just how poorly Olivia was and they rushed her to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, she sadly died. Her mum was taken to hospital by colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service.
Most Popular
-
1
Man thrown over bonnet after aggressive driver deliberately hits him with car following crash in Blackpool
-
2
'Drugs falling from his pockets like confetti': man arrested in Bispham area for drug dealing
-
3
Overnight road closures announced in Thornton and Poulton as Windy Harbour work progresses
-
4
Missing girl last seen near Blackpool Tower found by Lancashire Police following public appeal
-
5
Urgent appeal for murder suspect with links to Lancashire wanted in connection to death of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month
“This is a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities, and I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anybody who knows who was responsible for this attack to please come forward and give us those names.
“We need to find all who are responsible for this. Not just the gunman, we need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident.
“Forensic experts are at the scene at this moment in time, conducting house-to-house enquiries and officers are reviewing CCTV footage to establish and identify who is responsible.”
Read More
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations at Merseyside Police, said the gunman, who was wearing a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves, forced his way into the building as Olivia’s mother Cheryl tried to close the door.
The girl was found with a gunshot injury to the chest when officers attended the scene at around 10pm on Monday, and was taken in a critical condition to hospital, where she sadly died.
Her mother was also injured in the shooting and was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm.
A third person, a man, is also being treated in hopsital for gunshot wounds to his body.
The killing came 15 years to the day after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead in Croxteth.
Ch Con Kennedy added: “No mum, no dad, no sister, or brother should ever have to experience loss in this way. Poignantly, Olivia was killed on the 15th anniversary of the murder of Rhys Jones – his murder should have been a watershed moment in the battle against gun crime and the use of guns on our streets.
“But shockingly there are still callous criminals who are prepared to use weapons on our streets and have utter disregard for the heartache and the pain that they have caused to Olivia’s family.”
This morning the force said house-to-house, CCTV and forensic inquiries are in the process of being carried out, while a cordon is also in place.
Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “We are carrying out a number of lines of inquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night.”