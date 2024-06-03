Lancashire Police still hunting for Blackpool knifeman after stabbing outside Spar in Bispham Road
The victim, a man in his 30, was attacked with a knife outside Spar in Bispham Road around 9pm on Friday.
He was taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds to his hand and injuries to his face. Lancashire Police were unable to provide an update on his current condition.
The force said the knifeman remains wanted and “enquiries are ongoing”.
It did not say whether the man was known to his victim. Detectives have not issued an appeal for the public’s help at this stage.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 9pm on Friday to a report of an assault in Bispham Road, Blackpool.
“A man in his 30s suffered cuts to his hand and was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”