Lancashire Police still hunting for Blackpool knifeman after stabbing outside Spar in Bispham Road

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 15:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A knifeman remains wanted after stabbing a man outside a shop in Blackpool at the weekend.

The victim, a man in his 30, was attacked with a knife outside Spar in Bispham Road around 9pm on Friday.

He was taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds to his hand and injuries to his face. Lancashire Police were unable to provide an update on his current condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police and ambulance crews at the scene outside Spar in Bispham Road, Bispham last night (Friday, May 31)Police and ambulance crews at the scene outside Spar in Bispham Road, Bispham last night (Friday, May 31)
Police and ambulance crews at the scene outside Spar in Bispham Road, Bispham last night (Friday, May 31)

The force said the knifeman remains wanted and “enquiries are ongoing”.

It did not say whether the man was known to his victim. Detectives have not issued an appeal for the public’s help at this stage.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 9pm on Friday to a report of an assault in Bispham Road, Blackpool.

“A man in his 30s suffered cuts to his hand and was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceBlackpool