News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool knife attack suspect arrested after stabbing outside Subway and Mr Nitro's in Layton

Armed police rushed to the scene of the knife attack outside Subway.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:12 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was slashed in the face outside Subway in Blackpool yesterday.

Armed police and paramedics responded to the knife attack in Westcliffe Drive, Layton at around 1.20pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A cordon was put in place around Subway, Mr Nitro's and Steve Hope Butchers while emergency services worked at the scene.

The incident allegedly involved 'two lads on bikes wearing balaclavas', according to an eyewitnessThe incident allegedly involved 'two lads on bikes wearing balaclavas', according to an eyewitness
The incident allegedly involved 'two lads on bikes wearing balaclavas', according to an eyewitness

A man in his 20s suffered a wound to his face after being slashed with a knife. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident allegedly involved "two lads on bikes wearing balaclavas".

Lancashire Police said a 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and remains in custody.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm and is currently in custody."

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire PoliceSubwayParamedicsHospitalEmergency services