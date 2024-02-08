Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was slashed in the face outside Subway in Blackpool yesterday.

Armed police and paramedics responded to the knife attack in Westcliffe Drive, Layton at around 1.20pm.

A cordon was put in place around Subway, Mr Nitro's and Steve Hope Butchers while emergency services worked at the scene.

The incident allegedly involved 'two lads on bikes wearing balaclavas', according to an eyewitness

A man in his 20s suffered a wound to his face after being slashed with a knife. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Lancashire Police said a 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and remains in custody.