Blackpool knife attack suspect arrested after stabbing outside Subway and Mr Nitro's in Layton
A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was slashed in the face outside Subway in Blackpool yesterday.
Armed police and paramedics responded to the knife attack in Westcliffe Drive, Layton at around 1.20pm.
A cordon was put in place around Subway, Mr Nitro's and Steve Hope Butchers while emergency services worked at the scene.
A man in his 20s suffered a wound to his face after being slashed with a knife. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident allegedly involved "two lads on bikes wearing balaclavas".
Lancashire Police said a 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and remains in custody.
A spokesperson for the force said: "A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm and is currently in custody."