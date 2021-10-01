Kirkham prisoner arrested in Blackpool after month on the run

Robert Gavin, 44, formerly of Preston, has been wanted since last month after he absconded from open prison in Kirkham. Pic: Lancashire Police

Robert Gavin, 44, formerly of Preston, has been wanted since last month after he absconded from open prison in Kirkham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was considered one of Lancashire's 'Most Wanted' and was arrested as a result of Operation Hunter - a police campaign to target the county’s most wanted offenders who try to evade capture.

He was arrested at a home in Blackpool last night and is now in custody.