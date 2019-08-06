Kirkham Prison absconder: police hunt potentially "violent" convicted burglar with golden eagle tattoo

Have your say

Police in Lancashire are hunting Kirkham Prison absconder Paul Archer who "could be violent".

Archer, 35, absconded from HMP Kirkham on Sunday, August 4, while serving 12 years in prison for crimes including aggravated burglary with intent.



Police said Archer, formerly of Staincross, Barnsley, had links in South Yorkshire, and "could be violent".

The 35 year old is white, 6ft tall, with a medium build and blue eyes and brown hair.

Officers say he has a scar above his left eye and a tattoo on his right arm of a golden eagle.

They warned the public that Archer could be violent, and advised anyone who sees him to call the police immediately.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information about Archer’s whereabouts.

“He has absconded from prison and we want to find him as soon as possible.

“If you have seen him or knows where he is, please come forward and contact police.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log reference 1685 of August 4.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.