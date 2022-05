Twenty four-year-old Kelly Bolt, of Ashton Road, Blackpool, is also charged with causing her alleged victim grievous bodily harm.

Mother-of-two Bolton is further charged with robbing a 52-year-old woman stealing a phone, bank card and jewellery.

Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how Bolton was trying to claim back a £20 debt from the older woman.

Blackpool Magistrates Court