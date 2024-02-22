Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former nightclub doorman has been found not guilty of historic sex crimes involving a 10-year-old boy 30 years ago.

Ian Drayton, 52, was vindicated after a jury found him not guilty of six counts of sexual assault against the primary school pupil. The assaults were alleged to have taken place in Fleetwood between 1990 and 1991.

He had maintained his innocence since his arrest in 2020, pleading not guilty at earlier hearings, before the case went to trial at Preston Crown Court this week.

Drayton, of Wood Green Drive, Cleveleys, was accused of persuading the boy to commit obscene acts after inviting him out for several walks with his dog.

Preston Crown Court was told the youngster kept the claims a secret for three decades before finally making an official complaint to police in 2020.

Ian Drayton, 52, of Wood Green Drive, Cleveleys

Barrister Fiona McNeill, prosecuting, told Judge Andrew Jefferies that the boy, now aged 44, had been in his final year at primary school when Drayton, who was said to be around 18 at the time, allegedly assaulted him on four separate occasions.

It was claimed all four incidents happened at the same spot near to Fleetwood Golf Club on Princes Way. Drayton's accuser said he was handed £1 and told not to tell anyone what had happened.

Ms McNeill told the jury that each time the boy alleged Drayton had committed an obscene act in front of him before asking him to take over. She claimed on two occasions he then persuaded the youngster to perform oral sex on him.

When Drayton was interviewed by police he insisted the accusations were lies and he had not acted inappropriately with the boy all those years before.

Ms McNeill told the jury: “It is for the Crown to prove the case and at the end of this trial you are sure Drayton acted in that way. The defendant doesn’t have to prove anything.

“The prosecution case is that he was a young boy and on four separate occasions he (Drayton) took advantage of his age in order get sexual gratification. You will have to decide whether the defendant is guilty or not.”

A video of an interview given by the alleged victim in June 2021 to a Blackpool CID officer was played in court. In it the detective took him through each of the four incidents thoroughly, with the 44-year-old admitting there were some small details which were not crystal clear 30 years on.

About the first alleged offence he told the officer he had been “just playing in the street” when Drayton asked him if he wanted to go with him to walk his dog. They had sat on a wall near to the gold course and that was where he claimed the indecent assault too place.

He said that when they were walking back home Drayton handed him £1 and told him: “Don’t let your mum find you with it.”

The second alleged offence was said to be almost identical, but on the third and fourth occasions he said Drayton had gone further and asked him to perform oral sex.