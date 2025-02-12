A judge told a drug addict he had made a “big mistake” moving to Blackpool looking for a fresh start in life.

Jason Colley soon found himself in the clutches of a cocaine gang who exploited him to move drugs around the resort to pay off a debt, Preston Crown Court was told.

When the 46-year-old was caught by police he admitted a charge of conspiracy to supply the Class A drug. But he was spared an immediate jail term after a judge decided he had not played a significant role in the operation.

“I accept that you were persuaded by your girlfriend to move to Blackpool for a fresh start,” Judge Richard Gioserano told him. “What a big mistake that proved to be.”

Colley was handed an 18 months prison sentence suspended for two years. Judge Gioserano said that he had weighed up an immediate custodial term against the possibility of suspending it.

“The balance came very close indeed,” he told him. “At the end of the day this is serious offending. (But) the balance just comes down in favour of suspending the sentence.

“This is your opportunity. This is it. There will not be another.”

The court heard addict Colley had moved to Blackpool from his home town of Bradford in an attempt to get his life back on track.

He claimed that he was regularly given cocaine by a group of people his then-girlfriend knew and thought it was free.

But later the gang told him he owed them money and gave him the opportunity to work for them to repay the debt.

His involvement was not every day, just sporadic. He worked for them for around two months making local deliveries to street dealers or selling directly to users. His only payment for the work was in the form of drugs to feed his habit.

His defence barrister said his client’s role had been a lesser one within the organisation. He did not have any influence on the people above him in the chain and had found himself under “considerable pressure” to pay back what he owed them.

He had genuine remorse for what he had done but he had got himself into a “terrible situation” away from his family and support network back in Yorkshire.

He was said to have been “in the grip of drug addiction” and had therefore run up a debt for the cocaine he was given by the gang. Apart from a gradual reduction in his debt, his only pay had been in drugs for his own use.

He had not been making any money out of working for the gang. And he was, the court heard, “a very small cog in a machine.”

“He deeply regrets what he did, he is not going to do it again and he is in different circumstances now,” said Mr Green.

Judge Gioserano told Colley it was “nonsense” of him to think the drugs he originally received were free. He said his involvement was not day-in-day-out but just sporadic for a period of around two months.

“You were paid for what you did in the form of drugs to feed your own addiction and (you were) acting at all times under the direction of others.

“I accept that you were persuaded by your girlfriend to move to Blackpool for a fresh start. What a big mistake that proved to be, removing yourself from the people who cared for you.

“I don’t believe for a minute you were somehow tricked into believing the cocaine was free. You might have thought there would be a price to pay. In this case it turned out to be you working it off.

“You brought the pressure on yourself because you accrued a debt, knowing somehow it would have to be paid for.

“You foolishly decided to move to Blackpool for a fresh start with a new partner and that proved to be a very poor decision on your part.”

Colley, now back in Yorkshire living in Wenborough Lane, Bradford, was also ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work and attend 15 rehabilitation activity days.