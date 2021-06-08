Joey Barton assault trial halted due to video link difficulties

Barton, 38, denies assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel occasioning him actual bodily harm.

His trial began on Monday but was halted by Judge Jeremy Richardson QC on Tuesday due to difficulties with Mr Stendel giving evidence in German over a video link from Hanover.

Judge Richardson discharged the jury saying: "It is just not right to struggle on."

Joey Barton arriving at Sheffield Crown Court. (Credit: PA Wire/ Danny Lawson)

He told the panel: "I became increasingly concerned that things are getting lost in translation.

"He is a critical witness in this case. It's not fair to him and not fair to anyone in this case."

Barton was given unconditional bail.

The case was adjourned to Wednesday for a new trial date to be fixed.