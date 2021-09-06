Jilted Blackpool man admits sending his male escort ex offensive WhatsApp messages

A jilted ex found himself in court after sending his male escort ex offensive and indecent messages on WhatsApp.

By Michael Holmes
Monday, 6th September 2021, 9:04 am
Daniel Lloyd, 29, of Horsebridge Road, Grange Park, admitted harassment when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court last week.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: "My client had a relationship with a male escort which did not end well.

"He admits sending insulting messages."

An undated file image of Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Lloyd had his case adjourned so pre-sentence reports could be prepared.

