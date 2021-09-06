Jilted Blackpool man admits sending his male escort ex offensive WhatsApp messages
A jilted ex found himself in court after sending his male escort ex offensive and indecent messages on WhatsApp.
Daniel Lloyd, 29, of Horsebridge Road, Grange Park, admitted harassment when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court last week.
His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: "My client had a relationship with a male escort which did not end well.
"He admits sending insulting messages."
Lloyd had his case adjourned so pre-sentence reports could be prepared.
