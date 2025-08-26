A Jaguar speeding around Blackpool on cloned plates was ‘stung’ by police and its driver hauled away in hand-cuffs yesterday.

Specialist Ops were on patrol in the resort when officers identified the vehicle as a clone on Monday (August 25).

The Jaguar was seized by Lancashire Police after its driver - wanted in Greater Manchester - was pursued and 'stung' by officers in Blackpool over the bank holiday weekend | Lancashire Police

The vehicle was also wanted after fuel thefts from filling stations and its uninsured driver in connection with serious offences in Greater Manchester.

Lancashire Police said officers 'put a plan together to prevent a pursuit'. All four tyres were punctured by the force’s stinger device and the driver was arrested and taken into custody.

In a post on Facebook last night (August 25), a force spokesperson said: "In Blackpool this vehicle was identified as a clone also responsible for fuel drive offs.

"Team4RPU put a plan together to prevent a pursuit. Before the driver knew it a Stinger was deployed taking out all 4 tyres.

"Driver wanted for serious offences in GMP and had no documents."