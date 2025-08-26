Jaguar driver speeding around Blackpool on cloned plates arrested by Lancashire Police
Specialist Ops were on patrol in the resort when officers identified the vehicle as a clone on Monday (August 25).
The vehicle was also wanted after fuel thefts from filling stations and its uninsured driver in connection with serious offences in Greater Manchester.
Lancashire Police said officers 'put a plan together to prevent a pursuit'. All four tyres were punctured by the force’s stinger device and the driver was arrested and taken into custody.
In a post on Facebook last night (August 25), a force spokesperson said: "In Blackpool this vehicle was identified as a clone also responsible for fuel drive offs.
"Team4RPU put a plan together to prevent a pursuit. Before the driver knew it a Stinger was deployed taking out all 4 tyres.
"Driver wanted for serious offences in GMP and had no documents."