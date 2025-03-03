A community champion has been left deeply distressed after her flat was broken into, resulting in significant damage to her property and her cherished award.

Amanda Adams, was recently presented with the Costal Radio’s Good Neighbour Award for her outstanding contributions to the local area.

She won the award for her unwavering kindness and dedication to the community.

Miss Adams, who has special needs and learning disabilities, is considered a local hero by many. Her positive impact on the community has been widely recognized, making the recent break-in particularly upsetting for residents.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking," said a neighbour, "Amanda is one of the kindest people you could ever meet. For this to happen to her is just awful."

The recent break-in, has resulted in significant damage within Miss Adams's flat, including damage to the awards she had proudly displayed. The emotional impact on Adams has been profound.

Community champion Amanda Adams with her beloved Good Neighbour Award at the Coastal Radio Community Heros event | UGC

"She's absolutely devastated," said a close friend. "These awards meant so much to her, and the thought of someone violating her safe space has left her feeling incredibly vulnerable."

Local residents have rallied around Miss Adams, offering support and expressing their outrage at the incident.

Lancashire Police are investigating the break-in, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "We are taking this incident very seriously.

"We understand the impact this has had on the victim and the community, and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice."

The community is now looking for ways to support Miss Adams during this difficult time. Many residents have expressed a desire to help repair the damage to her flat and replace the damaged awards.