Carnage in Blackpool as man crashes into 8 cars in suspected drug driving rampage

“It was absolute carnage” - man arrested after reckless driving spree in resort.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 14:59 BST
A 48-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of a drug driving rampage through Blackpool at the weekend.

Eight cars were damaged on Saturday afternoon when a reckless driver sped along Park Road before smashing into a parked car in St Ives Avenue at around 4.30pm.

The scene of the crash in St Ives Avenue, near the junction with Park Road, in Blackpool on Saturday afternoonThe scene of the crash in St Ives Avenue, near the junction with Park Road, in Blackpool on Saturday afternoon
The scene of the crash in St Ives Avenue, near the junction with Park Road, in Blackpool on Saturday afternoon
The driver fled the wreck on foot but was prevented from getting away by a member of the public who reportedly tackled him to the ground.

He was detained until police arrived at the scene and he was taken into custody.

“Eight cars were involved,” a police spokesperson told the Gazette.

“A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with excess drugs, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified, theft, and affray.

“He’s currently in custody.”

Pictures from the scene show a crowd of people in the street and an officer knelt beside a man lying handcuffed on the pavement.

Debris from the smashed cars littered the road as police blocked St Ives Avenue between Park Road and Whitegate Drive to deal with the incident.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the reckless driving spree through the resort.

