'It's like asking for 5p': Lamborghini driver fined £100 by police in Blackpool

A Lamborghini supercar was stopped in Blackpool by police, who fined its driver £100.

The £270,000 Aventador was pulled over on the Prom, with the force alleging that it was not showing a front number plate.

An officer said: "Contrary to popular belief, supercars are subject to the same rules and regulations as any other motor vehicle and must display a front registrate plate."

The stop was publicised on the Lancashire Road Policing Unit's Twitter feed, with a number of users responding.

Steve Hearsey said: "Don't think £100 will bother them. Should come with three points as well."

Paul van de Rooy added: "The fine should be 20 per cent of the new car price from the factory. People who own an expensive car like this after not bothered by a £100 fine over aesthetics."

And Man City fan Dan W wrote: "£100 for a Lambo owner is like asking for 5p."

Colleen Lloyd said: "Driving that, he could have afforded more. Means testing should come in for driving fines. £100 won't make him get a number plate fixed. You'll see him again soon, I'm sure."