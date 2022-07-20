Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's Syndrome, was found dead in a dark, faeces-covered bedroom on August 29 2019. She weighed just 3st 10lbs, and was covered in a severe scabies skin infection that caused her face to be 'completely encrusted with scabs and thickened skin, such that she was no longer recognisable as being a young female'.

Her mother Elaine Clarke, 49, pleaded guilty to her manslaughter and was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison at Preston Crown Court in February.

Debbie Leitch

In court, it was heard that carers from Cherish UK, on commission from Blackpool Council, attended the house where Debbie lived on a daily basis to look after her disabled brother, and often heard the vulnerable 24-year-old crying in her bedroom.

Despite this, no attempt was ever made to check on her, and no concerns were reported.

A safeguarding review of social services involved in Debbie’s case was launched following the conclusion of the court hearing. In a brief update, a Blackpool Council spokesman said yesterday: “The review is still ongoing, it is expected to conclude before the end of the year.”

Social workers had visited the Garden Terrace house in July 2019 on a surprise visit, and were met by Clarke's other daughter who refused to let them in.

Later that day, Clarke called social services and told them Debbie was 'doing really well, was eating really well, and was spending time downstairs'.

Three days later, social workers attended on a pre-arranged visit, by which time Clarke had cleaned up her daughter and improved her 'filthy' home.

The judge said: "She looked unwell and very slight but the social workers were not alarmed. You told them that she was receiving treatment for scabies. They were due to visit again on September 2.