An inquest has opened into a Blackpool murder victim whose dismembered body was found scattered around the resort and Lake District.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edward Forrester, 55, was last seen in Seafield Road, North Shore on September 1 and was reported missing the following day.

His neighbour William Wilkinson, also of Seafield Road, was later arrested on suspicion of murder on September 5 as the search for Mr Forrester continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Friday (November 17), he appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court where he admitted to murdering Mr Forrester.

Edward Forrester, 55, (left) was last seen in Seafield Road, North Shore on September 1 and was reported missing the following day. His neighbour William Wilkinson (right), also of Seafield Road, later admitted murdering him but has refused to tell police where he scattered parts of his body

Partial human remains were found in the Lake District near Windermere on September 13, on land off Ashes Lane, Staveley, while other parts were discovered in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police were able to recover “a significant number of body parts” from both Blackpool and the Lake District by tracing Wilkinson’s movements based on his mobile phone data.

He used his white Peugeot Boxer van to scatter his victim’s dismembered body around Blackpool the day after Mr Forrester was last seen alive, and again in Blackpool and then Cumbria over the days that followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, some of Mr Forrester’s remains have yet to be found despite further searches. It is understood that his killer, 65-year-old Wilkinson, has not told detectives where the last remains are to be found. He has since pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “During the significant search efforts involving officers from both Lancashire and Cumbria we have found a significant number of body parts.

"Sadly, there are still parts that have not been recovered.

“The man responsible for Eddie’s death - William Wilkinson – has pleaded guilty to murder and will be sentenced on January 19”.

Inquest

Today (Friday, November 24), an inquest into Mr Forrester’s death opened in Cumbria where coroner Dr Nicholas Shaw revealed police, on entering his flat, suspected Mr Forrester might have been murdered

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside, they noted a strong smell of ammonia which they suspected was evidence of a ‘murder clean-up’, said the coroner.

Dr Shaw said Mr Forrester was identified using DNA profiling based on a sample of his bodily tissue, with forensic experts confirming remains found in Blackpool and Cumbria were a match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forensic analysis concluded that the likelihood that the scattered remains were not Mr Forrester’s were one in a billion, added the coroner.

Shortly after opening the case, Dr Shaw confirmed he was suspending the inquest pending further police reports.