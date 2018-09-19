Inmate ‘on the run’ is arrested by police

A 34-year-old man accused of absconding from Kirkham open prison was arrested.

Adrian Gilworth, formerly of Ashton-under-Lyne, allegedly went missing from the prison on Wednesday, August 29. He was arrested yesterday in his hometown.

Police appealed for information leading to capture last last month.

The number of people absconding from the minimum security prison has led to conern, with a number of manhunts launched in recent years, including for a convicted killer.

Hundreds of inmates were sent back to closed prison last year after being judged to be ‘unsuitable’ for Kirkham.