A teenager has alleged she was sexually assaulted at the Inhaler concert at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom.

The Irish rock band, whose frontman Elijah Hewson is the son of U2 legend Bono, played a sold-out gig at the venue last week (Thursday, November 2).

The band thanked fans on Instagram afterwards, saying: “Blackpool, you were a dream.”

But some fans said the gig was more like a nightmare after security reportedly allowed dozens into the venue via the wrong entrance, causing chaos for fans near the stage.

“It was like a stampede”, said Anais Wray, whose daughter was caught up in the melee.

“It was absolute chaos. My daughter helps out at many gigs and apparently this was the worst organised gig she had ever seen. There were people in the front rows crying.”

It was during this commotion that an injured 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted after being pulled from the crowd and taken into a backroom for first aid treatment.

The girl’s mum told The Gazette: “I was called to go and collect her but upon arrival I could see something was drastically wrong by the way she was crying and shaking.

"Head of security came and we all went into a room and they took statements from my child and the witnesses.”

The Winter Gardens said it is aware of an alleged incident and is “in dialogue with Lancashire Police”. It said an internal review is also under way, adding that “the safety of our patrons is our highest priority”.

Lancashire Police has declined to comment on the incident.

Winter Gardens statement

A spokesperson for the Winter Gardens said: “We are aware of an alleged incident and are in dialogue with Lancashire Police.

"The safety of our patrons is our highest priority and we are undertaking an internal review.”