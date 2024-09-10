Infamous drug kingpin and gang handed jail time totalling 20 years after Lancashire Police operation
Kingpin Junaid Khan was sent to prison for almost nine years for his role in heading up the OCG, which dealt huge amounts of cannabis and cocaine.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The sentences for Khan and other members of the gang follow on from Operation King, an investigation into drug supply in the Burnley and Bradford area being run by the Khan family, which was in turn headed up by Junaid Khan, already serving a prison sentence for drug offences.
The case follows the execution of a drugs warrant in October last year at the home address of the Khan’s, where cannabis and cocaine were recovered along with telephones and cash. Police were able to assess the mobile phone devices, which unearthed drug dealing on a large scale across Burnley and Bradford.
Police secured evidence that one of the group started dealing cannabis when he was just 14, with members of the OCG were jailed at Preston Crown Court this week.
Det Sgt Stu Peall, of the East Exploitation team, said: “We will continue to crack down on those involved in drug supply in our communities and who prey on the vulnerable for their own greed. I hope that seeing these sentences encourages people to continue to report suspicious activity, either directly to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers."
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
If you believe that someone may be involved in drugs activity in your area, you can report it to police by calling 101. Alternatively, you can report it via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report your concerns anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. If you think someone is in immediate danger, call 999.
Sentences
- Junaid Khan (22/02/2000), NFA, eight years and nine months for conspiracy to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
- Musa Khan (06/05/05), Redvers Street, Burnley, one year and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine
- Trevor Smith (12/02/2001), NFA, three years and nine months for offering to supply and being concerned in the supply of heroin.
- Asim Rafiq (05/01/97), Styal Road, Styal, seven years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine
- Keeley Glover (09/09/1991), Waterbarn Street, Burnley, was given a community order for conspiracy to supply cannabis.
- A 16-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced at a later date for conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.