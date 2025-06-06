Lancashire Police hunt men in white van after thieves raid Thornton industrial estate
Lancashire Police said the theft occurred at Red Marsh Industrial Estate in Thornton in the early hours of Sunday, June 1.
The two suspects are believed to have been driving a small white Ford Transit Connect van between 3am and 4.30am (pictured).
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
They are suspected of travelling on Holly Road, Trunnah Road, Heys Street, Lawson Road and Fleetwood Road North.
The force has shared CCTV images of the van and is asking anyone in the area with CCTV around the time of the incident to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: "Imagine going to work to do your job, to pay your mortgage/ bills and put food on the table to feed your family, only to find out that two people in the early hours of Sunday morning have broken into your store and stolen all your power tools to do your job.
"We are appealing for any CCTV that may have sighted the following: On Sunday, June 1, 2025, between 3am and 4.30am, a SMALL WHITE FORD TRANSIT CONNECT VAN, with two males on board.
"They have stolen power tools from RED MARSH INDUSTRIAL ESTATE. We appreciate any footage of this vehicle travelling in your area at that time.
“This happened on Sunday, June 1, 2025, between 3am to 4.30am We suspect they have travelled on the following roads at that time.
- HOLLY ROAD
- TRUNNAH ROAD
- HEYS STREET
- LAWSONS ROAD
- FLEETWOOD ROAD NORTH
“If you have something you feel would benefit the case please email [email protected]"