Police are hunting a pair of thieves who stole thousands of pounds worth of power tools from an industrial estate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police said the theft occurred at Red Marsh Industrial Estate in Thornton in the early hours of Sunday, June 1.

The two suspects are believed to have been driving a small white Ford Transit Connect van between 3am and 4.30am (pictured).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two suspects are believed to have used a small white Ford Transit Connect van between 3am and 4.30am | Lancashire Police

They are suspected of travelling on Holly Road, Trunnah Road, Heys Street, Lawson Road and Fleetwood Road North.

The force has shared CCTV images of the van and is asking anyone in the area with CCTV around the time of the incident to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: "Imagine going to work to do your job, to pay your mortgage/ bills and put food on the table to feed your family, only to find out that two people in the early hours of Sunday morning have broken into your store and stolen all your power tools to do your job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are appealing for any CCTV that may have sighted the following: On Sunday, June 1, 2025, between 3am and 4.30am, a SMALL WHITE FORD TRANSIT CONNECT VAN, with two males on board.

"They have stolen power tools from RED MARSH INDUSTRIAL ESTATE. We appreciate any footage of this vehicle travelling in your area at that time.

“This happened on Sunday, June 1, 2025, between 3am to 4.30am We suspect they have travelled on the following roads at that time.

HOLLY ROAD

TRUNNAH ROAD

HEYS STREET

LAWSONS ROAD

FLEETWOOD ROAD NORTH

“If you have something you feel would benefit the case please email [email protected]"