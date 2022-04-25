The new CCTV system was recently installed in Stanley Park to tackle anti-social behaviour and is going to be progressively introduced over the summer.

Volunteering opportunities will be available once training has been put in place, which should happen within the next few months.

It is hoped that new measures, including CCTV, will combat the ongoing vandalism in Stanley Park, and Anchorsholme Park, which has also been fitted with the technology.

Recent incidents in Stanley Park have included two trees on Veterans Walk being snapped at some point during winter, damage to the fountain steps, and the theft of 150 rare roses over a three year period.

At the Friends of Stanley Park AGM on Saturday 23 April 2022, chairman, Nigel Patterson, also said that he hopes other ‘people calming’ measures will also make a difference – such as illuminating footpaths throughout the park.

Construction work on the skate park is well under way, and expected to be completed by late May/early June.

But as the ramps take shape, Woody, has urged skaters to stay out of the fenced off area.

He said: “[It’s] to protect the future of your park. Allowing [the concrete] to cure correctly before anyone goes on it will prolong the riding surface's life span.”

A defibrillator is also due to be fitted in the park over the spring bank holiday.