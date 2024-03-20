Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Fylde Rural Task Force conducted a drugs warrant with the assistance of Border Force last week.

A suspicious package was intercepted by Border Force and officers were contacted to assist with an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

20 kilos of cannabis "worth around £200,000" was found hidden within household furniture when the package was opened.

A warrant was executed at an address in Warton following the discovery (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "A warrant was executed at an address in the Warton area of Fylde and an investigation is ongoing."

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also delivers on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

The operations aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.

If you have any concerns about crime happening in your area, report it by calling 101 or online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously 0800 555 111.