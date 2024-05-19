Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The closure order prohibits access to the premises.

A house in Fleetwood plagued by anti-social behaviour has been boarded-up by police.

Officers secured a closure order at a property on Edmondsen Place following reports of “persistent anti-social behaviour”.

The order will be active until August.

A house in Fleetwood was served with a closure order following reports of persistent anti-social behaviour (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We welcome the result of this closure order at an address that was causing concern in the local community.

“This behaviour won't be tolerated and this action demonstrates that we will take the appropriate action to safeguard people and deal with criminality.”

What is a closure order?

A closure order is an order prohibiting access to the premises for a period specified in the order. The period may not exceed three months.

However, the police or local authority can apply, before expiry of the original term, for an extension up to a (overall) maximum of six months.

Only the police or a local authority can initiate the process to close premises which are causing antisocial behaviour, if they reasonably believe that there is, or is likely to be either:

- a nuisance to members of the public