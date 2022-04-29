Homeless man who wanted to resettle in Preston smashed up council housing office

A homeless man went on a wrecking spree at a council office.

By Andy Moffatt
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:02 pm

Peter Ainsley believed Preston's One Stop housing shop should have helped him .

But the 52-year-old was already banned from that office.

When he was asked to leave Ainsley started to cause damage to the office, which costs £750 in repairs.

Preston Magistrates' Court

At Blackpool Magistrates Court, Ainsley who gave an address on Edward Street, Lancaster, admitted criminal damage to a computer tablet and monitor a desk and a window.

He was given a one year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £750 compensation to Preston city council.

His lawyer David Leach said his client had been hoping to return to live in Preston after a spell of rough sleeping.

Mr Leach added: "He was released from prison and wanted to resettle in Preston and hoped he would get help as a homeless person who had been robbed twice whilst on the streets."