HMP Lancaster inmate from Fleetwood left officer with broken nose as he tried to stop him throwing large toaster

Convicted arsonist Shaun Robert Broad, 44, of Warren Hurst Road, Fleetwood, turned on prison officer Martin Hewitt as he tried to diffuse the situation and walk him back to his cell at HMP Lancaster Farms.

He punched Mr Hewitt, breaking his nose, before continuing to attack him on the floor.

The officer managed to call colleagues for assistance during the incident on September 23, 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack happened at HMP Lancaster Farms

Prosecuting at Preston Magistrates' Court, Andy Robinson said: "Officer Hewitt says Mr Broad approached the office and was asking him to come out.

He said in a matter of fact way he was going to get a large toaster and throw it through the office window.

"Mr Broad did walk off and had gone in the direction of where the toaster was and appeared to be in the process of carrying out the threat and he decided it was safest for him to be placed back in his cell.

Preston Magistrates' Court

"He placed his hand on shoulder to guide him back but as he did he pulled away and punched him straight on his nose."

As the attack continued Mr Broad suffered scratches to his face.

In a victim impact statement he described the upset for his family, and said he had taken time off work.

He said he was angry that his physical appearance has changed and he has suffered pain in his back and ribs, causing issue with sleep and general discomfort.

Broad is accused of causing actual bodily harm.

The bench committed the case to Preston Crown Court.

(proceeding)