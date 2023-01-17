News you can trust since 1873
High-risk St Annes sex offender wanted after failing to turn up at court for sentencing

A high-risk registered sex offender from St Annes is wanted after failing to turn up at court.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 5:16pm

James Atkinson, a high-risk registered sex offender, failed to turn up at a sentence hearing at York Crown Court last week.

The court subsequently issued a warrant for the 57-year-old’s arrest.

Atkinson is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy build and is balding.

James Atkinson, a registered sex offender from St Annes, is wanted after failing to turn up at court (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to Blackpool and Yorkshire.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 101 or email [email protected]